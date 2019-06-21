Li'l Abner

Griffin Centre 320 Fairground Road, Falmouth, Kentucky 41040

Kincaid Regional Theatre is bringing Al Capp’s world-famous characters to life in this upbeat show filled with a delightful mixture of hillbilly nonsense and sharp, critical humor. Playing at the Griffin Centre Amphitheatre in Falmouth through July 12, audiences can expect a fun-filled, foot-stompin’ musical taken directly from the comics. LI’L ABNER is laced with gentle satire, rib-tickling gags, and a host of brash, catchy tunes.

The crowd-pleasing score features “If I Had My Druthers,” “Jubilation T. Cornpone,” “Namely You,” “Progress Is the Root of All Evil” and “The Country’s in the Very Best of Hands.”

For more information call (859) 654-2636 or visit krtshows.com

Griffin Centre 320 Fairground Road, Falmouth, Kentucky 41040
Outdoor, Theater & Dance
