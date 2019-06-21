× Expand LI’L ABNERBook by Norman Panama and Melvin FrankBased on Characters Created by Al CappOriginal Direction and Choreography by Michael KiddLyrics by Johnny MercerMusic by Gene de PaulLI’L ABNERis presented by arrangement withTams-Witmark, A Concord Theatricals Companywww.tamswitmark.com Kincaid Regional Theatre brings Li'l Abner and the residents of Dogpatch U.S.A. to life this summer at the Griffin Centre Amphitheatre in Falmouth! Performances run June 21 though July 12.

Kincaid Regional Theatre is bringing Al Capp’s world-famous characters to life in this upbeat show filled with a delightful mixture of hillbilly nonsense and sharp, critical humor. Playing at the Griffin Centre Amphitheatre in Falmouth through July 12, audiences can expect a fun-filled, foot-stompin’ musical taken directly from the comics. LI’L ABNER is laced with gentle satire, rib-tickling gags, and a host of brash, catchy tunes.

The crowd-pleasing score features “If I Had My Druthers,” “Jubilation T. Cornpone,” “Namely You,” “Progress Is the Root of All Evil” and “The Country’s in the Very Best of Hands.”

For more information call (859) 654-2636 or visit krtshows.com