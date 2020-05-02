Liberty Vintage Stomper Pull, Mini Truck Pull
Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Philip Pullium
Liberty Vintage Stomper Pull Flier
Free to the public! Come join in the fun! The Vintage Stomper Pull will be May 2nd, at the Central KY Ag Expo Center in the Pork Producers Building in Liberty, KY. Doors open at 10:00 AM! It will be a pull, swap meet, and obstacle course run. Plaques and trophies will be given out to first place winners. Special thanks to Schaper Stomper Restoration Society, “The Spark" or Stomper Pulling Association of Rural Kentucky, Stompers High Power Garage, and the National Mini Truck Pulling Association.
Photo by: Philip Pullium
For more information call (606) 706-7777.