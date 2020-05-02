× Expand Philip Pullium Liberty Vintage Stomper Pull Flier

Free to the public! Come join in the fun! The Vintage Stomper Pull will be May 2nd, at the Central KY Ag Expo Center in the Pork Producers Building in Liberty, KY. Doors open at 10:00 AM! It will be a pull, swap meet, and obstacle course run. Plaques and trophies will be given out to first place winners. Special thanks to Schaper Stomper Restoration Society, “The Spark" or Stomper Pulling Association of Rural Kentucky, Stompers High Power Garage, and the National Mini Truck Pulling Association.

Follow on Facebook: Liberty Vintage Stomper Pull, Mini Truck Pull

Photo by: Philip Pullium

For more information call (606) 706-7777.