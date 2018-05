Libraries Rock: Battle of the Bands

Do you have a band? Can you play and sing? We have the venue, we have the time, we have the equipment to get you live and on stage.

Sign up to be apart of our Libraries Rock Battle of the Bands July 21st.

Download entry forms at fclib.org or www.facebook.com/FCPLprestonsburg. Please spread the word and get your band/act on stage.

For more information call 606.886.2981 or visit fclib.org