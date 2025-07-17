× Expand Licia Priest, KMAC. Licia Priest, "Bicycle Vendor", 2025.

Licia Priest: "I Am We, Crafting Community in Paper Tole"

Visit KMAC Contemporary Art Museum to see Licia Priest: "I Am We, Crafting Community in Paper Tole". KMAC is open Tuesday - Sunday, 10am-5pm.

Since the mid 1980’s, Louisville based artist Licia Priest has been teaching art and developing a practice that brings together her experiences working in painting, fiber art, sculpture, and photography. Her most recent work emerged from a research trip to Zimbabwe. Photos from this trip are manipulated, first through digital color changes, merging scenes, and alterations to line, space, and shape. Priest then cuts up and organizes copies of her treated photos into multi-layered images that create the perception of depth. Her contoured figures and stacked layers ultimately become impressive, wall-mounted, high relief sculptures.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org