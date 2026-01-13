Life Adventure Center to Host Equine Open House

Life Adventure Center (LAC) invites families and community members to experience the power of horses firsthand at its Equine Open House on Sunday, January 25, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The free event offers a behind-the-scenes look at LAC’s popular horseback riding program as the Center prepares for its upcoming spring session.

Guests will enjoy guided tours of the barn and surrounding property, meet LAC’s experienced equine instructors, and get acquainted with the horses who are at the heart of the program. Attendees will also learn more about the structure of the 10-week Spring Riding Session and have the opportunity to ask questions to determine whether the program is a good fit for themselves or their children.

For more information call (859) 873-3271 or visit lifeadventurecenter.org