Life of the Barrel with Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

One barrel, so many lives! Please be our guest for a night with Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., the only brewery/distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®—and enjoy six tastings, too! You know them for their award-winning Town Branch whiskeys and Kentucky Ales, but did you know this family-owned company uses one barrel to bring to life four products across two continents? Learn how they do it as we follow the life of the barrel through a unique guided tasting and finish with Frazier’s Town Branch single barrel selection. Whether you’re a whiskey enthusiast or a newcomer, this event is an unforgettable immersive experience you don’t want to miss.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, October 26

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Gallery Access: 6–6:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

TASTING LINEUP:

1. Town Branch Frazier Single Barrel Bourbon

2. Town Branch Small Batch Bourbon

3. Town Branch Single Malt Whiskey

4. Ha’Penny Irish Whiskey

5. Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale

6. Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Imperial Milk Stout

Admission: $44 ($39 for Contributor-Level Members & Above)

