× Expand Sheila Rush Our partnership with Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark will bring this "huey" to town.

Life from the Korean War Era Forward

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT

Old Mulkey joins the fun as the county looks at life from the 1950s forward. Veterans from different branches of the military and different eras will be present to share memories and memorabilia. Thanks to a partnership with Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark, you'll have the opportunity to view AND ride a Viet Nam era "huey"! Additional activities are still being planned.

FREE EVENT. However, there is a $50.00 fee to actually go up in the helicopter.

Friday is school day. Saturday is open to the public. Schools/home schools should call to register.

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site