Life Learning Center- Lunch and Learn

Life Learning Center 20 W 18th Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Life Learning Center- Lunch and Learn

Please join Life Learning Center's staff for a free tour and Lunch and Learn Wednesday. Our mission is to help "at-risk" individuals in the tri-state area reach their highest potential through education and care. We focus on addresses barriers in five domains of life: physical, emotional, spiritual, financial, and relational. Learn more about opportunities to volunteer, employ our Members, or become a community partner!

Tours will begin at 11:30am!

For more information or to RSVP email info@lifelearningcenter.

Life Learning Center 20 W 18th Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

859-431-0100

