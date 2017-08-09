Life Learning Center- Lunch and Learn
Please join Life Learning Center's staff for a free tour and Lunch and Learn Wednesday. Our mission is to help "at-risk" individuals in the tri-state area reach their highest potential through education and care. We focus on addresses barriers in five domains of life: physical, emotional, spiritual, financial, and relational. Learn more about opportunities to volunteer, employ our Members, or become a community partner!
Tours will begin at 11:30am!
For more information or to RSVP email info@lifelearningcenter.
Info
Life Learning Center 20 W 18th Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
