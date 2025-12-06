× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Light Up La Grange

FREE

Light Up La Grange is a family friendly, FREE event on Saturday, December 6th which generally includes Breakfast with Santa at Hometown Pizza (7 – 10 am), a Morning with the Grinch at the Oldham County History Center (9 – 11am), a craft for kids at Judith M Millinery Supply (while supplies last), a Winter Market and Candy Cane Making at CityPlace Expo Center. Santa and the Mayor will light the town at 6 pm. Enjoy a fun and festive holiday event spread across La Grange kicking off at 7 am and running until 9 pm. Some activities may ask for a donation. Get in the spirit and mark your calendars now for the most magical night of the year in Downtown La Grange!

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/