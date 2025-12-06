Light Up La Grange
La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
La Grange Main Street Program
Light Up La Grange
FREE
Light Up La Grange is a family friendly, FREE event on Saturday, December 6th which generally includes Breakfast with Santa at Hometown Pizza (7 – 10 am), a Morning with the Grinch at the Oldham County History Center (9 – 11am), a craft for kids at Judith M Millinery Supply (while supplies last), a Winter Market and Candy Cane Making at CityPlace Expo Center. Santa and the Mayor will light the town at 6 pm. Enjoy a fun and festive holiday event spread across La Grange kicking off at 7 am and running until 9 pm. Some activities may ask for a donation. Get in the spirit and mark your calendars now for the most magical night of the year in Downtown La Grange!
For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/