Light Up La Grange 2022

FREE events

The 37th Annual Light Up La Grange is shaping up to be the best ever! You and your family and friends will find lots to do with activities spread out across the city. The Winter Market will be in Pavilion 2 and Candy Cane Making in Pavilion 1 at CityPlace. Located in the Springs Park Farmers Market Pavilion will be cookie decorating, choirs, bands, and more. AlleyLoop between 1st and Walnut will be filled with all kinds of fun children’s activities. All of the Main Street businesses will be open as well as have their storefronts decorated in hopes to win the competition for the best Christmas decorations. There will be Food Trucks galore. Santa will come into town on a fire truck and set up in the Dahlgren Family Pioneer Barn at the Oldham County History Center for pictures and treats. To top it all off, the sculpture at the entrance of Springs Park will be unveiled when we flip the switch to Light Up La Grange! Mark your calendars and join the fun!

For more information call (502) 269-0126.