× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Light Up La Grange

Light Up La Grange

FREE

This family friendly, FREE event on Saturday, December 7th includes Breakfast with Santa at Hometown Pizza, a Morning with the Grinch at the Oldham County History Center, a craft for kids at Judith M Millinery Supply (while supplies last), a Winter Market at CityPlace Pavilion 2, and Candy Cane Making at CityPlace Pavilion 1. Enjoy a fun and festive holiday event spread across La Grange kicking off at 7 am and running until 9 pm. Some activities may ask for a donation. A few of the activities are:

7am-10am: Breakfast with Santa at Hometown Pizza

9am-11am: Morning with the Grinch at the Oldham County History Center

3pm: Craft for kids at Judith M Millinery Supply (while supplies last)

3pm-9pm: Winter Market at CityPlace Pavilion 2

3pm-9pm: Candy Cane Making at CityPlace Pavilion 1

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar