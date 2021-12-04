Light Up LaGrange

× Expand N/A The annual Light Up La Grange takes place on Main Street. La Grange

Light Up La Grange

Light Up La Grange will return this year on Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown La Grange, KY. New this year will be the addition of an ice skating rink on the CityPlace lawn and Gift Giving and Craft Market at City Place Pavilion.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m. - ? Start the fun Friday night at Southeast Christian Church for “family movie night”. Enjoy a family friendly holiday movie with pizza, popcorn and more - for free! Doors open at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas and enjoy!

Saturday, Dec. 4 Schedule of Events:

7 – 10 a.m. – Saturday morning kicks off with a Santa Claus Breakfast at Hometown Pizza.

9 – 11 a. m. - Grinch Breakfast at the Oldham County History Center.

3 – 9 p.m. - The La Grange Railroad Museum will host free tours of its dining car and train displays.

3:30 – 9 p.m. - Candy Cane Making with Just Be Claus at CityPlace. This event is free, but attendees are encouraged to donate $1.

3 – 6 p.m. - The fun continues with free Reindeer Food Making on the Courthouse Lawn.

3 – 8 p.m. - Throw on your chef’s hat for free Cookie Decorating at the La Grange Community Center.

4:30 - 7 p.m. - Choir & Band performances will take place at City Place Pavilion 2.

5 – 8 p.m. - Spaghetti Dinner at the La Grange Christian Church. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, drink & dessert. Cost is $8.00 adults, $5.00 kids, children 3 & under free. This is a Youth fundraiser for the church.

5 – 6 p.m. The Oldham County Community Band will perform inside the Rob Morris Educational Chapel on the Oldham County History Center campus.

6 p.m. - Santa arrives for Light Up La Grange on a decorated fire truck.

6:30-9 p.m. - Meet and take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn at the History Center.

** Also bring along your letters to Santa - sponsored by US Postal Service of La Grange. There will be Photo Ops available in front of the Courthouse lawn with a red truck and tractor. A Live Nativity will be located at Dairy Queen, provided by Grace Baptist Church.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit lagrangemainstreet.org