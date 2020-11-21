Light Up Lawrenceburg

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Come downtown and help kick off the holiday season as the Christmas lights are switched on for the first time. New for 2021, Light Up Lawrenceburg has been moved to Saturday night. There will still be music, activities for the kids, an appearance by Santa and other fun activities. A special mailbox will also be set up again for kids to start dropping off their letters to Santa.

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/light-up-lawrenceburg-2/

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-598-3127
