Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg was a bustle of activity during the 2019 Light Up Lawrenceburg event.

Light Up Lawrenceburg

Come downtown and help kick off the holiday season as the Christmas lights are switched on for the first time. New for 2021, Light Up Lawrenceburg has been moved to Saturday night. There will still be music, activities for the kids, an appearance by Santa and other fun activities. A special mailbox will also be set up again for kids to start dropping off their letters to Santa.

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/light-up-lawrenceburg-2/