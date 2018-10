Light Up Lawrenceburg

Kick off the holiday season as the Christmas lights are turned on in downtown Lawrenceburg. Kids will get a chance to visit Santa and there will be live Christmas music, Christmas-related activities for kids, and downtown businesses will be open for those who want to get started on their Christmas shopping. Come downtown, grab a free cup of hot cider or hot chocolate and join in the fun.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit on Facebook: VisitLawrenceburgKy