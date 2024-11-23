× Expand Newport on the Levee Light Up the Levee FB Cover Photo - 1 Newport on the Levee | Light Up the Levee | November 23rd

Light Up the Levee

You’re invited to celebrate the magic of the holiday season! Enjoy an evening of festive fun including live music, fireworks, and a visit from Santa Claus as we light our magnificent 50-ft tree!

Schedule of Events:

3PM to 7PM: Santa’s Workshop in the Gallery

Festive Fun Awaits! Snap cheerful photos with Santa, craft delightful toys with a friendly elf, join in on exciting reindeer games, and slide into holiday joy on the inflatable slide!

3PM to 7PM: Candy Cane Lane Activity Row

Explore the Magic! Stroll through festive vendors, savor delicious holiday treats, join in fun activities, and capture memories at the interactive photo booth!

3PM to 7PM: Jingle Ball Plaza

3PM – 6PM

Get Jolly! Enjoy live music from The Whammies and marvel at the Ice Sculptor Demonstration.

6PM

Candlelight Procession with JonJon from iHeart Radio.

7PM

Tree Lighting Ceremony: Join Santa as he lights the tree with our presenting sponsor, Cincinnati Children’s, followed by a spectacular Fireworks Show from Rozzi.

For more information visit newportonthelevee.com/events/light-up-the-levee/