Light Up The Maples Park

Visit The Maples Park for the 4th annual holiday LIGHT UP ceremony! Enjoy caroling, cookies, cocoa & countdown to the lighting of the tree to kickoff the holiday season. Decorate festive holiday ornaments in the Deibel Barn courtesy of Oldham County Public Library. Take an ornament home for your tree and leave one at the park tree. 6 pm – LIGHT UP Ceremony Countdown. Overflow parking in the gravel lot at 6431 Railroad Avenue.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar