Light Up The Maples

Visit The Maples Park for the 2nd Crestwood sponsored holiday LIGHT UP ceremony! Visit The Maples Park as the Deibel Barn and Tree will be illuminated with thousands of lights for the holiday season. Help with the countdown as the excitement grows to turn the lights on! Decorate festive holiday ornaments in the Deibel Barn courtesy of Oldham County Public Library. Take an ornament home for your tree and leave one at the park tree.

6pm – LIGHT UP Ceremony Countdown with Caroling, Cookies, & Cocoa courtesy of Crestwood Methodist Church!

Overflow parking in the gravel lot at 6431 Railroad Avenue.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/