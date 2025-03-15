× Expand Mama Ruby Productions LLC Come join us for a weekend of fun!

Light It Up! Festival in Elizabethtown

A new fun event by Mama Ruby Productions that offers vendors, readers, crystals, artists, entertainment, health & wellness items, and more! Fun for everyone, and as in all Mama Ruby Productions, a safe and joyful environment in which to learn, play, shop, laugh, meet new and interesting friends! Happens March 15 & 16.

For more information call 8598060521 or visit mamarubys.com