Light It Up! Festival in Elizabethtown

Pritchard Community Center 404 South Mulberry Street, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

A new fun event by Mama Ruby Productions that offers vendors, readers, crystals, artists, entertainment, health & wellness items, and more! Fun for everyone, and as in all Mama Ruby Productions, a safe and joyful environment in which to learn, play, shop, laugh, meet new and interesting friends! Happens March 15 & 16.

For more information call 8598060521 or visit mamarubys.com

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
8598060521
