Light Up Louisville

to Google Calendar - Light Up Louisville - 2018-11-23 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Light Up Louisville - 2018-11-23 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Light Up Louisville - 2018-11-23 16:00:00 iCalendar - Light Up Louisville - 2018-11-23 16:00:00

Downtown Louisville Louisville, Kentucky

Light Up Louisville

Santa is coming to town for the 38th annual Light Up Louisville on Friday, November 23! Watch as Mayor Fischer and Santa light up the city's Christmas Tree and kickoff the holiday season.

Children's activities, train rides, vendor booths, live entertainment, Lots of Lights parade, free pictures with Santa and the official Light Up Moment!

Free admission

For more information visit louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/light-louisville/?fbclid=IwAR2jYjs48i2Nyp-BZO2lWwBsrNlJIGXLe05TXbLLMRu-RTvMIBLOsCuRP5I

Info
Downtown Louisville Louisville, Kentucky View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Light Up Louisville - 2018-11-23 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Light Up Louisville - 2018-11-23 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Light Up Louisville - 2018-11-23 16:00:00 iCalendar - Light Up Louisville - 2018-11-23 16:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

November 5, 2018

Tuesday

November 6, 2018

Wednesday

November 7, 2018

Thursday

November 8, 2018

Friday

November 9, 2018

Saturday

November 10, 2018

Sunday

November 11, 2018

Submit Yours