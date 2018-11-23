Light Up Louisville

Santa is coming to town for the 38th annual Light Up Louisville on Friday, November 23! Watch as Mayor Fischer and Santa light up the city's Christmas Tree and kickoff the holiday season.

Children's activities, train rides, vendor booths, live entertainment, Lots of Lights parade, free pictures with Santa and the official Light Up Moment!

Free admission

For more information visit louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/light-louisville/?fbclid=IwAR2jYjs48i2Nyp-BZO2lWwBsrNlJIGXLe05TXbLLMRu-RTvMIBLOsCuRP5I