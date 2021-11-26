2021 Light Up Louisville
Downtown Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Light Up Louisville
Holiday lights and a brightly lit Christmas Tree will adorn the Jefferson Square and Metro Hall lawns. The festive light display will include a rainbow of colors to celebrate Christmas, along with holiday-themed gobo lights celebrating Kwanza, Hanukkah, and all the season's special days that seek to reflect the diversity of our community.
For more information visit louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/light-louisville
Kids & Family, Outdoor