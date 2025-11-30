× Expand The Maples Park Light UP! The Maples Park

Light UP! The Maples Park

FREE

Visit the Maples Park for the 5th Annual City of Crestwood sponsored holiday LIGHT UP event. Ornament making, face painting, hot cocoa, cookies, fire pits and more! There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays in Crestwood! 6 pm – LIGHT UP Ceremony Countdown. Overflow parking in the gravel lot at 6431 Railroad Avenue.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/