Light UP! The Maples Park

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Visit the Maples Park for the 5th Annual City of Crestwood sponsored holiday LIGHT UP event. Ornament making, face painting, hot cocoa, cookies, fire pits and more! There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays in Crestwood! 6 pm – LIGHT UP Ceremony Countdown. Overflow parking in the gravel lot at 6431 Railroad Avenue.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
