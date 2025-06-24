The Lightning Thief : The Percy Jackson Musical
to
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
StageOne Family Theatre
When 16-year-old Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek God, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure “worthy of the gods” (Time Out New York).
Performances
Jan. 24 & 31, & Feb. 7 @ 2pm & 7:30pm
Jan. 25, Feb. 1 & 8 @ 2pm
Jan. 30 @ 7:30pm
For more information call 502.498.2436 or visit stageone.org