Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Lightning Thief : The Percy Jackson Musical

Performances

Jan. 24 & 31, & Feb. 7 @ 2pm & 7:30pm

Jan. 25, Feb. 1 & 8 @ 2pm

Jan. 30 @ 7:30pm

For more information call 502.498.2436 or visit stageone.org

Info

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
502.498.2436
