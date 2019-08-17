Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra

to Google Calendar - Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra - 2019-08-17 14:00:00

Casey Jones Distillery 2813 Witty Ln, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Lights Out Festival Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock at Casey Jones Distillery 

Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra

The Pennyroyal Arts Council and Casey Jones Distillery announce a joint event and special performance by The Woodstock ROCK Orkestra Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Casey Jones Distillery with proceeds benefiting the Pennyroyal Arts Council.

Join the Woodstock Rock Orkestra for a spectacular concert of iconic music that helped define a generation and forever changed the American music scene. Directed by Kentucky natives Mark Jones and Lee Carroll, and featuring standouts like Jonell Mosser and Hopkinsville’s own Chip Graham and Alonzo Pennington, the Woodstock Rock Orkestra and its dozen plus players will perform the crown jewels of the ‘69 festival along with other Woodstock era hits to deliver a gripping, unforgettable concert under the stars.

Enjoy favorites by:

Santana | Led Zeppelin | Creedence Clearwater Revival | The Who | Jefferson Airplane | Joe Cocker | Janis Joplin | The Beatles | Sly and the Family Stone | The Rolling Stones | Jimi Hendrix | Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and More!

This is an all-age, family-friendly event with general admission tickets at $25 per person and $10 for kids under 12 for the 7:00pm show. Experience the Lights Out Festival in an exclusive area with a VIP bar, tables and chairs at $37.50 (21+). You can reserve a whole table for your group by purchasing eight VIP tickets.

Want to take your festival experience up a notch? Camping options at the distillery are available Friday and Saturday nights at $10 a night. Each camper must have a ticket and be accompanied by an adult.

The gates open at 10:00am with warm up music starting on the back porch at 2:30pm with food trucks, tours and tastings available prior to the main event. The event is sponsored by Budweiser and Comfort Suites of Hopkinsville.

Advance tickets are available at the Alhambra Theatre and online at PennyroyalArts.org and CaseyJonesDistillery.com.

For more information, contact the Arts Council at (270) 887-4295 or Casey Jones Distillery at (270) 839-9987 or visit pennyroyalarts.org/event/lights-out-festival .

Info

Casey Jones Distillery 2813 Witty Ln, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation
2708399988
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra - 2019-08-17 14:00:00