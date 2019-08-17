× Expand Casey Jones Distillery & Pennyroyal Arts Council On August 17th, Casey Jones Distillery’s The Lights Out Festival featuring The Woodstock Rock Orkestra (aka WRO) will take the audience on a musical journey through dynamic performances of songs played at the festival by iconic groups like The Who, Sly and the Family Stone, Joe Cocker, The Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janice Joplin, Santana, and many others. Casey Jones Distillery’s front lawn offers the perfect setting for this dynamic concert. Upgraded staging, lighting, and sound combine with the Distillery’s rural setting to set the stage for an exciting summer night of unforgettable music under the stars. Camping, food trucks, tours & tastings, merchandise also available.

Lights Out Festival Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock at Casey Jones Distillery

Lights Out Festival Featuring the Woodstock Rock Orkestra

The Pennyroyal Arts Council and Casey Jones Distillery announce a joint event and special performance by The Woodstock ROCK Orkestra Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Casey Jones Distillery with proceeds benefiting the Pennyroyal Arts Council.

Join the Woodstock Rock Orkestra for a spectacular concert of iconic music that helped define a generation and forever changed the American music scene. Directed by Kentucky natives Mark Jones and Lee Carroll, and featuring standouts like Jonell Mosser and Hopkinsville’s own Chip Graham and Alonzo Pennington, the Woodstock Rock Orkestra and its dozen plus players will perform the crown jewels of the ‘69 festival along with other Woodstock era hits to deliver a gripping, unforgettable concert under the stars.

Enjoy favorites by:

Santana | Led Zeppelin | Creedence Clearwater Revival | The Who | Jefferson Airplane | Joe Cocker | Janis Joplin | The Beatles | Sly and the Family Stone | The Rolling Stones | Jimi Hendrix | Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and More!

This is an all-age, family-friendly event with general admission tickets at $25 per person and $10 for kids under 12 for the 7:00pm show. Experience the Lights Out Festival in an exclusive area with a VIP bar, tables and chairs at $37.50 (21+). You can reserve a whole table for your group by purchasing eight VIP tickets.

Want to take your festival experience up a notch? Camping options at the distillery are available Friday and Saturday nights at $10 a night. Each camper must have a ticket and be accompanied by an adult.

The gates open at 10:00am with warm up music starting on the back porch at 2:30pm with food trucks, tours and tastings available prior to the main event. The event is sponsored by Budweiser and Comfort Suites of Hopkinsville.

Advance tickets are available at the Alhambra Theatre and online at PennyroyalArts.org and CaseyJonesDistillery.com.

For more information, contact the Arts Council at (270) 887-4295 or Casey Jones Distillery at (270) 839-9987 or visit pennyroyalarts.org/event/lights-out-festival .