Lights Under Louisville

Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Enjoy a 30-minute ride through 17 miles of underground passageways. Featuring more than 850 lit characters with over 3 million points of light. Lights Under Louisville is open Nov. 13 – Jan. 3.

For more information call (877) 614-6342 or visit lightsunderlouisville.com/