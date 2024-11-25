Lightwire Theatre: A Very Electric Christmas

× Expand Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas

Lightwire Theatre presents A Very Electric Christmas

Monday, November 25, 2024 @ 6:30pm

Sponsored in part by South Arts

Sponsored in part by Kentucky Utilities

Celebrating It's 10th Anniversary!

Brighten your holidays with Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas! Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits.

In this wonderful story, Santa’s helpers are putting the final touches on presents as a young bird named Max and his family head south for the winter. Poor Max gets blown off course during a snowstorm, and he ends up alone and lost at the North Pole. As he tries to make his way home, his adventure begins when he encounters friendly caroling worms, dancing poinsettias, Nutcracker soldiers, mischievous mice and an evil Rat King. This delightful holiday production will make children wide-eyed with delight and warm even the smallest of hearts.

Since bursting to national acclaim after appearing as semi-finalists on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and winning the top honors on TRU TV’s ‘Fake Off’, Lightwire Theater has gone on to enthrall audiences worldwide with their unique combination of skill and grace as told through the technological innovations of moving light characters. People of all ages will be captivated by the dazzling visuals and unique menagerie of characters that magically appear out of the darkness. Combining the arts of puppetry, theater and dance with the music of timeless holiday hits, this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope creates a truly one-of-a-kind, inspired and exhilarating holiday experience that will be a treasured memory for years to come.

Approximate Running Time: 60 minutes Recommended Ages: All Ages, Family Friendly

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com