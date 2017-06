The Lil' Smokies @ Zanzabar

With their roots submerged in the thick buttery mud of traditional bluegrass, The Lil Smokies have sonically blossomed into a leading player in the progressive acoustic sphere, creating a new and wholly unique, melody driven sound of their own.

Venue Address: 2100 South Preston St, Lousiville, KY

Time: Doors - 8pm Show - 9pm

Ages: 21 and over

For more information visit zanzabarlouisville.com/