Lil Wayne - Welcome To Tha Carter Tour at Rupp Arena

5x GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum rap icon Lil Wayne announced his 2023 tour coming this spring – Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation. The 28-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, April 4th at The Fillmore in Minneapolis making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Detroit, Toronto, Houston and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Saturday, May 13th. The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event, where Lil Wayne will receive the prestigious Global Impact Award for his iconic personal and professional achievements in the industry.

