Limestone Cycling Tour

Limestone Cycling Tour is once again included in the Kentucky Century Challenge for 2019! Cyclists will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills surrounding Maysville and Mason County KY with great roads and awesome scenery! All 4 routes including a challenging Century, Metric Century, 40 and 25-mile loops, briefly visit Ohio crossing the Ohio River. Routes are fully supported with surprise themes at our rest stops including an authentic Oktoberfest in historic Germantown. Staffed by friendly community volunteers, the rest stops will have plenty of goodies to refuel.

King & Queen of the Mountain awards for mulitiple Strava Segments will be honored that afternoon. Don’t miss out on new surprises and more!! Plan to enjoy some post ride entertainment in the Limestone Landing Park. Come ride with us in Maysville, KY!

For more information or to register call (606) 584-3290 or visit limestonecyclingtour.com