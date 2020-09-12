× Expand Event logo 'CHALLENGE YOUR LIMITS' at the Limestone Cycling Tour!

Limestone Cycling Tour

2020 will be our 12th Annual Cycling Event and our third year as part of the Kentucky Cycling Challenge!

Cyclists will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills surrounding Maysville and Mason County with great roads and awesome scenery! All 4 routes including a challenging Century, Metric Century, 40 and 25-mile loops are fully supported with surprise themes at our rest stops including an authentic Oktoberfest in historic Germantown. Staffed by friendly community volunteers, the rest stops will have plenty of goodies to keep you going!

King & Queen of the Mountain awards for mulitiple Strava Segments will be honored that afternoon. COME RIDE WITH US in Maysville, KY!

For more information call (606) 584-3290 or visit limestonecyclingtour.com