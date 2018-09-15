The Limestone Cycling Tour

The Limestone Cycling Tour is excited to be included in the Kentucky Century Challenge for 2018! Although a new partner to the Kentucky Century Challenge and Kentucky Cycling Challenge, this will mark the 10th year for our annual charity ride. Cyclists will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills surrounding Maysville and Mason County on our curvy little traveled back roads. Four routes are offered including a challenging Century, Metric Century and a 40 and 22-mile loops. Routes are fully supported with surprise themes at the SAG stops staffed by community volunteers. It is some of the best cycling in Northern Kentucky not to be missed!

For more information call 606-584-3290 or visit limestonecyclingtour.com