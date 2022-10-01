Lincoln Days Celebration Hodgenville, KY

Lincoln Days Celebration will be held on October 1-2, 2022. It will include traditional country breakfast, live entertainment, art show, 4-H ham auction, pioneer games, antique tractor show, parade, classic car show, ice cream eating contest, look-alike contest, costume contests, quilt show, railsplitting competitions, and more. Hours: Sat 8am-11pm; Sun 8am-4pm

For more information, please call 270.358.8710 or visit lincolndays.org/

