The Lincoln Institute A Program Presented by Vivian Overall

Celebrate Black History Month with the Shelby County Public Library, in collaboration with the Shelby County Historical Society, as they present a fascinating program about the history of an iconic part of Shelby County’s past - the Lincoln Institute. This program will take place on Thursday, February 20th from 6 - 7:30 pm at the Carnegie Library Center located at 731 College Street, Shelbyville, KY. The guest speaker for this special program will be Vivian Overall.

This program, which is open to the public, will let you delve into the vibrant tapestry of Black history that exists in Shelby County to witness an inspiring presentation celebrating the remarkable legacy of the community. You’ll discover stories to enrich your understanding and appreciation of Lincoln Institutes’ past. The Lincoln Institute became a beacon of hope for many African Americans.

The speaker, Vivian Overall, was born and raised in Shelbyville, KY. She earned a BA from Berea College and her Masters from Kentucky State University, with additional studies at Bellarmine University. Vivian has served the community in many capacities: though her church, opening her home to foreign exchange students, mission trips, and mentoring CASA students and Latino immigrants. She has served on the board for Shelby County Community Foundation, International Homemaker’s Committee, been a Trustee of the Lincoln Foundation Board, docent for the Whitney M. Young Birthplace and Alumni House, a member of the Lincoln Alumni Association, holds membership in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and is a vital member of the planning committee for the historical society’s annual Summer History Camp.

FREE

For more information call (502) 513-5555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org