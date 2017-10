Lincoln's Kitchen: The Great White Cake Debate

Hosted by the Mary Todd Lincoln House. Reservations required by calling 859-233-9999. $25. Join chef Tom Yates in a hands-on culinary program featuring the vanilla almond cake said to be Abraham Lincoln’s favorite. Participants will explore the origins of Mary Lincoln’s legendary dessert and take part in preparing, comparing, and tasting white cake recipes from the past.

For more information visit mtlhouse.org