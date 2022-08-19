Linda Smith Band returns to Concert in the Park
to
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
×
Linda Smith
Linda Smith Band
Linda Smith Band returns to Concert in the Park
Concert in the Park continues to offer great music with the Linda Smith Band. Listen to oldie favorites along with some current hits of the day. Dining available on the patio or in Grayson's Landing Restaurant. Seating also available on the lawn facing the lake.
For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance