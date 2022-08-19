Linda Smith Band returns to Concert in the Park

to

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Linda Smith Band returns to Concert in the Park

Concert in the Park continues to offer great music with the Linda Smith Band. Listen to oldie favorites along with some current hits of the day. Dining available on the patio or in Grayson's Landing Restaurant. Seating also available on the lawn facing the lake.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance
270.257.2311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Linda Smith Band returns to Concert in the Park - 2022-08-19 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Linda Smith Band returns to Concert in the Park - 2022-08-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Linda Smith Band returns to Concert in the Park - 2022-08-19 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Linda Smith Band returns to Concert in the Park - 2022-08-19 18:30:00 ical