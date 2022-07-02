Lindsey Lane Band at RUMBLE OVER ROUGH

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Spend INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND at Rough River Dam State Resort Park and enjoy all the free entertainment provided this year by the Friends of Rough River. Saturday evening's entertainment starts with the musical talents of The Lindsey Lane Band. End the evening with a huge fireworks display over the lake.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
270.257.2311
