× Expand Lindsey Lane Lindsey Lane Band

Lindsey Lane Band at RUMBLE OVER ROUGH

Spend INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND at Rough River Dam State Resort Park and enjoy all the free entertainment provided this year by the Friends of Rough River. Saturday evening's entertainment starts with the musical talents of The Lindsey Lane Band. End the evening with a huge fireworks display over the lake.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov