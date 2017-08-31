Linkin' Bridge Concert in Harrodsburg Aug. 31

Linkin' Bridge is a musical group from Louisville who was a finalist on NBC's "America's Got Talent." The concert is at 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the church located at 312 S. Main St., Harrodsburg, Ky.

General admission is $25. There will be a VIP Meet and Greet following the concert at $75.

The concert, that also features comedian Tom Mabe, is sponsored by Whitaker Bank with proceeds going to the Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Conover Education Center Scholarship Fund.

Linkin' Bridge is a male singing group from the West End of Louisville, Ky.

Their warm harmonies and emotional performances gripped hearts across the world during their amazing run on NBC's "America's Got Talent," where they finished as finalists on the last episode of the season.

For more information call 270-789-5214