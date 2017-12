Linocut Relief Printmaking

(ages 16 & up)

$60 per session

Session 2: March 24-25, 1-5 p.m. (528000-08)

Learn how to carve linoleum blocks to print onto paper and fabric. Students will learn how to transfer an image, draw, carve, proof and print the linocut block. All materials are provided – participants must attend both days. See workshops and special events for more printmaking opportunities for kids and adults!

