Linoleum Block Workshop with Hound Dog Press

The Oldham County History Center will be holding a Linoleum Block Workshop from Noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 with Hound Dog Press. All materials will be provided. Space is limited to ten people. Price for this workshop is $55. Registration is required.

Since the 1860s, linoleum has been used as a popular floor covering. During this same era it found another use as printmakers who used wood blocks sought easier and less expensive ways of block printing. They turned to linoleum and combined the two as a means to create a distinctive type of block printing. For a time, linoleum block was considered a poor engraver's wood and often used by amateurs or as a teaching product in schools. Things changed when artists such as French painter Henri Matisse, Spanish painter Pablo Picasso and Dutch graphic artist M.S. Escher began using linoleum, which gained popularity in the early 1900s. “Linoleum art” was first displayed in New York City.

Hound Dog Press was opened in 2008 by Nick Baute and Robert Ronk. The pair has conducted workshops previously for the Oldham County History Center. They are a full-full service letterpress shop located in Louisville, Ky specializing in unique invitations, business cards, stationary, greeting cards, and art prints. Using a vintage cast iron press and equipment that dates from 1892-1960, they handset metal and wood type and use hand carved linoleum blocks to create distinctive prints and cards. The pair met while both were attending the University of Kentucky and studying under Ross Zirkle. Baute moved to New York City in 2003 were he learned how to work the letterpress.

This workshop is for people of all levels but perfect for “beginners looking to learn more about block printing,” said Baute. He and Ronk give a couple of similar workshops each year. This workshop will have a Valentine’s Day theme, but is not limited to the theme. Participants wishing to go along with the theme will find it the perfect way to make something unique for their special Valentine. So bring your creativity, learn the basics and design your own creation.

For more information call 502-222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org