× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre The Lion, the Witch, and the WardrobeFrom the story by C.S. Lewis

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

From the story by C.S. Lewis

Dramatized by le Clanché du Rand

In Narnia, land of eternal winter, the White Witch holds power over all - any who dare dissent are turned instantly to stone. But one day, a little girl named Lucy enters this magical land through an enchanted wardrobe and signals a great change to come. Go through the wardrobe with Peter and Lucy in this two-actor adaptation of the classic tale of triumph of good over evil.

Performances:

Family Weekend Performances

Saturday, December 11, 2021 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm*

Sunday, December 12, 2021 – 2:00pm & 6:00pm

Saturday, December 18, 2021 – 11:00am^ 2:00pm

School Day Matinees

Thursday – Friday, December 9-10, Tuesday – Friday, December 14-17

10:00am

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is recommended for 3rd – 8th grade Curricular Connections – Myth, Storytelling, Fantasy, Compassion

Best enjoyed by ages 7 and up!

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $25 Adults, $20 Children

Sponsored by Morgan Stanley

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org