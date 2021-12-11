The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theatre
The Lion, the Witch, and the WardrobeFrom the story by C.S. Lewis
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
From the story by C.S. Lewis
Dramatized by le Clanché du Rand
In Narnia, land of eternal winter, the White Witch holds power over all - any who dare dissent are turned instantly to stone. But one day, a little girl named Lucy enters this magical land through an enchanted wardrobe and signals a great change to come. Go through the wardrobe with Peter and Lucy in this two-actor adaptation of the classic tale of triumph of good over evil.
Performances:
Family Weekend Performances
Saturday, December 11, 2021 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm*
Sunday, December 12, 2021 – 2:00pm & 6:00pm
Saturday, December 18, 2021 – 11:00am^ 2:00pm
School Day Matinees
Thursday – Friday, December 9-10, Tuesday – Friday, December 14-17
10:00am
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is recommended for 3rd – 8th grade Curricular Connections – Myth, Storytelling, Fantasy, Compassion
Best enjoyed by ages 7 and up!
Performed on the LCT Main Stage
Tickets: $25 Adults, $20 Children
Sponsored by Morgan Stanley
