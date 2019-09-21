Listen Up! Lex

to Google Calendar - Listen Up! Lex - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Listen Up! Lex - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Listen Up! Lex - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Listen Up! Lex - 2019-09-21 11:00:00

Phoenix Park 100 Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Listen Up! Lex is an annual festival honoring the voices and experiences of survivors! Featuring music, survivor-made goods, resources, speak outs, and family-friendly activities. Listen Up! Lex is free and open to the public.

Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Phoenix Park from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

 Hosted by Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition

Follow on Facebook: 2nd Annual Listen Up! Lex

For more information call (859) 258-3803

Info

Phoenix Park 100 Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Listen Up! Lex - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Listen Up! Lex - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Listen Up! Lex - 2019-09-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Listen Up! Lex - 2019-09-21 11:00:00