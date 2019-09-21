Listen Up! Lex
Phoenix Park 100 Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Board, Lexington Lettering
Listen Up! Music, resource fair, survivor made goods, activities
Listen Up! Lex is an annual festival honoring the voices and experiences of survivors! Featuring music, survivor-made goods, resources, speak outs, and family-friendly activities. Listen Up! Lex is free and open to the public.
Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Phoenix Park from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Hosted by Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition
Follow on Facebook: 2nd Annual Listen Up! Lex
For more information call (859) 258-3803