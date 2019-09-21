× Expand Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Board, Lexington Lettering Listen Up! Music, resource fair, survivor made goods, activities

Listen Up! Lex is an annual festival honoring the voices and experiences of survivors! Featuring music, survivor-made goods, resources, speak outs, and family-friendly activities. Listen Up! Lex is free and open to the public.

Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Phoenix Park from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Hosted by Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition

Follow on Facebook: 2nd Annual Listen Up! Lex

For more information call (859) 258-3803