A Little 18th Century Art & Culture

The Shelby County Historical Society will be taking part in the 2025 WILD about Shelbyville Arts & Music Festival on Saturday, May 10th from 11 am – 2pm with special demonstrations from the SAR (Sons of the American Revolution), a visit from the Marquis de Lafayette (Living Statues), special exhibits, and more. Our museum is open from 10 am – 2 pm and currently features an exhibit on Science Hill Female Academy where girls were instructed about science and math, but also art, music, literature and theatre by notable instructors. They wrote their own sheet music and produced their own plays and pageants.

Members of the Isaac Shelby Chapter of the SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) will be demonstrating several 18th century “art forms” in front of the Shelby County Historical Society Museum at 627 Main St., Shelbyville, KY from 11am – 2pm such as:

Scott Giltner – Military Music of the American Revolution – Because music was used to boost morale and also for communication and regimentation, Scott will be playing tunes from the American Revolution and explain how they were used and their meaning.

John Doss – Frontier Food – With sometimes limited resources, learn how our ancestors cooked and ate during the Revolutionary War time period. Use your senses to envision the sights, smells, and tastes of colonial cooking.

More demonstration may be added.

Marquis de Lafayette - You won’t want to miss the live wax figure artform of Living Statues, as they bring to life the Marquis de Lafayette and wife Adrienne from 12 – 2 pm. You’ll be mesmerized by the illusion the couple creates as they transport onlookers to another time.

The WILD about Shelbyville event will be held on May 10th from 10am to 3pm along various spots in downtown Shelbyville where vendors, artists, musicians, and kids’ activities will take place. There will be a Bourbon, Bacon, and Butter Bake-Off - Sweet and Savory held at The Barrel Room starting at 2 pm.

For more information call 5025135555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org