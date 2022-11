× Expand Imagesdephotographe Little Britain Art Fair

5307 Idlewild Rd. Burlington, Ky 41005 Little Britain Carriage House - Little Britain Art Fair to be held 12/03 & 12/04 2022. Featuring established and emerging artists in various mediums, including digital art, paintings, 3 d printing and more.

For more information call 8598039764 .