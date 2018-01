Little Bunny Foo Foo

Actors Theatre of Louisville presents this this fun-filled play were a saucy bunny in the enchanted forest, can’t stop boppin’ all the field mice on the head. Will the Blue Fairy be forced to curb his mischief and turn him into a Goon?

Through Feb. 4, no performance on Mondays.

Tickets start at $29.

For more information call 502-584-1205 or visit ActorsTheatre.org