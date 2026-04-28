× Expand Little Jalisco Day 2026- Lager & Taco Party Little Jalisco Day 2026- Lager & Taco Party

Little Jalisco Day 2026- Lager & Taco Party

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo weekend – Tradewater is bringing back their fan-favorite Little Jalisco Mexican Lager! Crisp, refreshing, and made for sunny days and great vibes.

They are teaming up with Mister Taco, serving up incredible authentic eats all night long. Come hungry, come thirsty, and come ready to celebrate with them!

🎶 Cold beer

🌮 Delicious tacos

🎉 Good times

Bring your friends, grab a pint (or two), and let’s kick off the weekend early with a party you won’t want to miss.

For more information call (270) 807-0493.