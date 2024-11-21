The Little Mergay

× Expand Drag Daddy Marketing Drag Daddy Presents:

The Little Mer-Gay is a hilarious and heartwarming drag parody set in the vibrant world of Louisville's queer nightlife. The story centers around Areola, a rising star drag queen at Aquatica, a legendary gay bar and bathhouse. Under the watchful eye of her Drag Father, King Trisome, Areola charms audiences and fills the club with her electrifying performances, but things take a wild turn when she falls for Bromeo, a straight-acting "Bro-Gay."

Despite warnings from her drag family, who see Bro-Gays as toxic and self-loathing, Areola is determined to pursue her love for Bromeo, setting off a hilarious and magical journey filled with unforgettable musical numbers and campy chaos. Things get even more complicated when the banished and bitter former drag queen Versula offers Areola a dangerous deal to help her win Bromeo's heart.

In this drag-infused twist on The Little Mermaid, Areola must decide between conforming to Bromeo's world of toxic masculinity or staying true to herself and her queer identity. With parodies of iconic musical numbers, over-the-top comedy, and a fierce message of self-acceptance, The Little Mer-Gay is a celebration of love, identity, and the queer community's vibrant spirit.

For a deeper look into the story of The Little Mer-Gay, cast and bios, meet and greet information, and more, visit our website at www.dragdaddy.pro/mergay.