The Little Mermaid
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theatre
The Little Mermaid Story by Hans Christian Andersen Adapted by Mike Kenny
Story by Hans Christian Andersen Adapted by Mike Kenny
Have you ever been curious? So curious you decide to leave your very familiar home for a very unfamiliar new world? The little mermaid, an ordinary mermaid with an extraordinary sense of adventure, wants to visit “the world above.” To do so, she must confront the sea witch, drink a potion, lose her tail and her voice, and then convince the
prince of her dreams to marry her. Comical comrades Flotsam and Jetsam creatively recount this beloved story of a little mermaid who discovers why a life full of BIG adventure is often full of even BIGGER choices.
Performances:
Family Weekend Performances
Saturday, October 23 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm* Sunday, October 24 – 2:00pm & 6:00pm Saturday, October 30 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm
*Pay What You Will
School Day Matinees
Tuesday – Friday, October 26-29 10:00am
The Little Mermaid is recommended for Kindergarten – 3rd grade Curricular Connections – Hans Christian Andersen, Sacrifice, Adventure, Adaptation
Best enjoyed by ages 5 and up
Performed on the LCT Main Stage
Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children
For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org