Lexington Children's Theatre The Little Mermaid Story by Hans Christian Andersen Adapted by Mike Kenny

The Little Mermaid

Story by Hans Christian Andersen Adapted by Mike Kenny

Have you ever been curious? So curious you decide to leave your very familiar home for a very unfamiliar new world? The little mermaid, an ordinary mermaid with an extraordinary sense of adventure, wants to visit “the world above.” To do so, she must confront the sea witch, drink a potion, lose her tail and her voice, and then convince the

prince of her dreams to marry her. Comical comrades Flotsam and Jetsam creatively recount this beloved story of a little mermaid who discovers why a life full of BIG adventure is often full of even BIGGER choices.

Performances:

Family Weekend Performances

Saturday, October 23 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm* Sunday, October 24 – 2:00pm & 6:00pm Saturday, October 30 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

*Pay What You Will

School Day Matinees

Tuesday – Friday, October 26-29 10:00am

The Little Mermaid is recommended for Kindergarten – 3rd grade Curricular Connections – Hans Christian Andersen, Sacrifice, Adventure, Adaptation

Best enjoyed by ages 5 and up

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Children

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org