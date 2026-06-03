× Expand Little River Band on Saturday, June 13th at Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, KY Little River Band on Saturday, June 13th at Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, KY

Little River Band

The Little River Band is best known for their mega hits like, “Cool Change,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Reminiscing,”“Help is on its Way,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Man on your Mind,”“The Other Guy,” “The Night Owls,” “Lady,” and “Happy Anniversary,” plus many more will be rocking Iroquois Amphitheater and bringing back memories and great times for folks. This high energy, fantastically tight band keeps the audience on their feet. Folks have a hard time sitting still when Little River Band is playing. They perform the hits the way you remember them but with more feeling, vibe and energy than ever before.

SEALS and CROFTS 2 Experience the timeless music of ’70s soft-rock duo Seals and Crofts for today’s audiences. Seals and Crofts 2 celebrates the signature sound that defined a generation with hits like “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl,” “We May Never Pass This Way (Again),” “Get Closer,” and more. Artfully presented with a reverent nod to the past while also performing new original songs that carry the legacy forward. Featuring Brady Seals, cousin of James “Jim” Seals, and Lua Crofts, daughter of Darrell “Dash” Crofts. Together they deliver the iconic songs that defined a generation, while showcasing their own artistry that connects with audiences of every age.

For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3664394-0?pid=11713