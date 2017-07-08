Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come Outdoor Drama

Little Shepherd Theatre Amphitheatre Rd., Jenkins, Kentucky 41537

Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come Outdoor Drama

The Little Shepherd Drama is an American Civil War Drama. Chad Buford, the hero born on Kingdom Come Mountain, became John Fox Jr's symbol for Appalachian courage during the cruelties of the 19th Century poverty and the agonies of a divided Kentucky during the Civil War.

Price of tickets: $10 Adults, $5 Youths, chidren under 6 free.

Running Saturday nights through September 2. There is no show on August 26, 2017.

For more information call (606) 832-1453 or visit littleshepherddrama.com

