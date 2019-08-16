× Expand Little Shop of Horrors Little Shop of Horrors

Presented by the Spotlight Acting School

Performed by advanced students ages 14-18

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash hit musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Friday, Aug 16 – 8 pm

Saturday, Aug 17 – 8 pm

Sunday, Aug 18 – 2 pm

Friday, Aug 23 – 8 pm

Saturday, Aug 24 – 8 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com